Atlantic Beach launching competition for design of new boardwalk

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Atlantic Beach will be launching a design competition for its new boardwalk.

Town officials said they hope it will attract entries from architects from all over the country. They are currently in the early stages of developing the competition brief.

Elements included in the designs are a new boardwalk, pavilion, new bathhouses, public art and historical markers. Atlantic Beach Planning and Development Director Michelle Eitner said this is a project that they’ve been looking to do for a number of years.

“Now we’ve got this opportunity to make it really beautiful and functional and long-lasting, and we are excited that we’re taking that opportunity,” Eitner said.

More about the elements that will be included in the designs are:

• A New Boardwalk. We’ll replace the existing boardwalk with one that is slightly elevated. We will also add in more shade and improved access to the water for those with mobility issues.

• A Pavilion. We plan to add a multi-use pavilion that can be used as a stage for bands, movie nights or events. The area also needs to be able to be used as a great gathering space or picnic area when not otherwise in use.

• New Bathhouses. We’ll replace our old bathhouses and shower facilities with new versions that are more comfortable and can accommodate larger crowds.

• Public Art. We will include fun public art. We are considering interactive art pieces that can be enjoyed by kids as well as look great.

• Historical Markers. As we look to the future at the Boardwalk, we want to celebrate our past with historical markers highlighting the places and people from the area’s past.

Officials are also interested in proposing as optional include play equipment, splash pad, vendor kiosks and classic amusement rides such as a Ferris wheel.

More updates will be posted to the town’s social media pages when they become available, officials said.