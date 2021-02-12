Atlantic Beach looking to hire qualified firefighters to fill open spots

Crystal Coast

by: Claire Curry

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Many Eastern North Carolina communities are looking to hire qualified firefighters. That’s also the case in Atlantic Beach.

The Town of Atlantic Beach put up a want ad for those interested in serving as a firefighter and EMT paramedic. The candidate should know how to handle a variety of fires and other emergencies and be a strong swimmer in order to assist in water rescues.

Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Michael Simpson said he’s gotten several inquiries about the post. However, the applicants lacked firefighter or paramedic certifications or didn’t have the proper swimming skills.

“We’re seeing the effects of a nationwide shortage in emergency paramedics as it is, and it even hits closer to home,” Simpson said.

Click here if you’d like to apply or for more information.

