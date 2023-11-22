ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Atlantic Beach has named David L. Clifton as its next police chief.

Clifton will replace Chief Jeff W. Harvey, who will retire on January 8 after 24 years of service in law enforcement.

“After a thorough application and interview process, we are excited to bring Lt. Clifton aboard as our new chief of police,” Town Manager John O’Daniel said in a media release on Wednesday. “His experience across the state, as well as being a long-time resident of Carteret County, will serve our citizens and visitors well. I am confident our department will continue to flourish under his guidance.”

“Working with Chief Harvey over the years has been an honor and a privilege,” Mayor A.B. “Trace” Cooper, III, said. “He is retiring from a department that is in excellent shape due to his leadership. Between his time in the Navy and law enforcement, he has lived a life of public service. I speak for all of Atlantic Beach in expressing a heartfelt ‘Thank You, chief’ and wishing him the best in his retirement.”

According to the Town of Atlantic Beach, Clifton began his law enforcement career at the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and is currently a lieutenant with the NC Highway Patrol, where he has served for the past 25 years. Clifton holds a master’s degree in Justice Administration, has completed the Administrative Officers Management Program, and holds an Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from NC Training and Standards.

“David Clifton brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our police department and will provide valuable leadership to our young officers,” said Mayor-elect Danny Navey. “I look forward to working with him and see a bright future for the Atlantic Beach Police Department.”

Harvey has 21 years of service in the US Navy as an IDC corpsman before his career in law enforcement began in 2001. He started as a part-time officer in Atlantic Beach in 1999.

“After over 24 years of serving the citizens and visitors of Atlantic Beach, I look forward to spending time with my three grandsons and family,” Harvey said. ” I will continue teaching at the college and instructing new students in the Basic Law Enforcement curriculum.”