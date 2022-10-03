ATLANTIC BEACH (WNCT) – Beach driving in Atlantic Beach has begun.

From now until March 15, you can purchase a beach driving permit online or at town hall. To get a permit, you must have a vehicle with 4-wheel drive. Officials ask you to follow the 25 mph speed limit.

Officials say last year was their best year for beach driving permits and hope this year will top that.

“This year, we were already selling a lot of permits. We obviously haven’t reached our total yet because we just started selling permits. But it has been a really popular program,” said Morgan Gilbert, director of Recreation, Communications, and Events for Atlantic Beach.

