ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Atlantic Beach’s Junior Lifeguard Camp kicked off on Monday morning with the goal of educating kids on ocean safety.

Around 40 kids ages 9-12 signed up for this session, giving them the opportunity to learn about what it takes to become a lifeguard. Lifeguards involved in the training said the program is popular throughout the town, with many kids returning year after year, and some even becoming lifeguards.

“They know what to do if they find themselves in trouble. And also, hopefully, one day to get them comfortable enough to maybe come back and join our program and be a lifeguard for the town of Atlanta Beach,” said James Branch, a firefighter in Atlantic Beach.

The camp teaches them about the flag system and rip currents but also gives them fun water activities like relay races and free swim time.