Atlantic Beach to hold 7th annual Beach Music Festival on Aug. 7

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Atlantic Beach is making final preparations for its 7th annual Beach Music Festival.

The festival will be held Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the boardwalk at Circle Regional Beach Access. There will be a free shuttle from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for festival-goers. There is free parking at Carteret Community College and Crow’s Nest Marina Shopping Center. DoubleTree by Hilton also has parking but costs $15 for the day. The shuttle picks up and drops off at all three locations.

There is also parking at the Circle Regional Beach Access that costs $3 per hour.

The event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, there are currently no COVID-19 restrictions for the event.

“We’ve received lots of positive feedback, said Emerald Isle’s Director of Recreation, Communications and Special Events Morgan Gilbert. “I think that the public is very excited to attend since we had to cancel in 2020.

“It will be different because we’re having it in August when we usually have the festival in May, but we’re just excited to be able to provide it.”

The bands scheduled to play at the music festival are The Band of Oz, Jim Quick and the Coastline Band, The Embers and The Mighty Saints of Soul. The event is free and open to the public.

This is the town’s 2nd Annual Beach Music Festival Week, where Atlantic Beach offers different events during the week leading up to the festival. Some of events going on during the week are DJ’s playing on Monday and Tuesday, Business Afterhours with Carteret Chamber of Commerce at the DoubleTree by Hilton on Wednesday evening, the 2nd annual Pub Crawl, featuring 10 different locations and shuttle service on Thursday evening and a Sponsor Reception on Friday evening.

The 2nd Annual Pub Crawl is $10 per person and the link for tickets can be found by clicking here.

The Atlantic Beach Music Festival title sponsor is Kurtis Chevrolet, and their premiere beverage sponsor is R&D Brewing. They have a lot of other sponsors for their music festival.