ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The town manager for Atlantic Beach is retiring after working for 42 years, including the last 14 in Atlantic Beach.

David Walker has worked for different North Carolina towns in Eastern North Carolina for over 42 years. He said some of the highlights in his Atlantic Beach career have been the new administrative complex, park and stormwater improvements.

“It’s been a long journey and a sweet journey,” said Walker. “I’m going to miss the work because I love the employees that I work with, the public. I’ve loved the town council. We’ve done some great projects together. But it’s just a good time and a good season to retire after 42 years.”

March 3 will be Walker’s last day as town manager. His successor will start on March 5.