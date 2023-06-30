BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A couple from Atlantic were arrested on drug charges on June 23, by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Mastropierro, 40, and Nicholas Chris-Jon Joyner, 41, were charged with Possession with

Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Methamphetamine, PWIMSD Fentanyl, Sell or Deliver

Methamphetamine, Sell or Deliver Fentanyl, and Conspiracy to Sell or Deliver Narcotics.

They were both being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond each. They have both already appeared in court.