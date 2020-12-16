Axe throwing business adds rage room, goes mobile (literally)

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — If you have pent-up anger and frustration from this year, there’s a new business where you can take out some of that pent-up aggression.

Crystal Coast Axe Throwing and Rage Room is open, coronavirus friendly and allows you a place to let out that frustration you’ve been building up. The family-owned business opened in July of 2019. That was eight months before COVID-19 hit the states and started impacting foot traffic.

Owner Crystal Hines had a “sharp” idea, expanding her “cutting-edge” business by putting it on wheels.

“We built a trailer, we partnered with the local brewers the local restaurants, and we pretty much have been set up every weekend with the trailer and give people an opportunity to get out some of that frustration,” Hines said.

That has sparked Hines’ newest addition, a rage room. It’s filled with objects to smash with bats and sledgehammers. It adds up to a whole lot of stress relief.

“This is a room where you can go in and let out all your frustrations,” Hines said. “We provide the breakables and electronics, the guest picks their weapons of choice and they get to smash as many items as they like.

“This has proven to be very therapeutic, and who doesn’t need a little therapy right now, and guests are loving it.”