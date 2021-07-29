Beach driving applications in Emerald Isle available online starting Sunday

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Emerald Isle beach permit applications for drivers will be available for the 2021-22 season starting this weekend.

Beach driving season runs from Sept. 15 through the end of April. You can apply online only starting Sunday, Aug. 1. Applications will also be available at the Emerald Isle Police Department in September.

Rare purple flags fly Monday at Emerald Isle beaches due to increased marine life after some beachgoers stung

Carteret County Public Schools board votes unanimously to make masks optional in classrooms

Online Originals: ENC fisheries down in commercial sales

Permit fees remain the same if you live in Carteret County. Outside registrations will be more.

Click here for more information.