Beach driving in Atlantic Beach comes to end as tourist season approaches

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The beach driving season has come to an end, for now, in Atlantic Beach.

The Town of Atlantic Beach isn’t allowing any more four-wheel drives on the sand as the tourist season approaches. Town officials said a record-number of beach-driving permits were sold this season. They racked up about $50,000 in revenue through the beach driving program alone.

The town usually averages around $30,000. The money will go towards collecting trash, maintaining the town’s public bathrooms and its 22 beach accesses.

“It’s huge for us because they deteriorate so quickly in the salt air, it takes a lot of upkeep, to keep them looking nice and maintained,” said Morgan Gilbert, director of Recreation, Communications and Special Events for the Town of Atlantic Beach. “It’s programs like this that allow us to keep them in tip-top shape.”

Beach driving will be allowed to resume on Oct. 1.