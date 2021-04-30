Beach nourishment project comes to close along Crystal Coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Beach nourishment across the Crystal Coast is finally wrapping up and just in time as the tourist season heats up.

The project ends three years of nourishment from one end of Bogue Banks to the other. All the individual projects were designed to replace sand swept away during Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The total cost of the three projects is about $85 million. Of that, $51 million is coming from the FEMA and roughly $34 million is split equally between money from the county’s tax revenues and state grants.

“Now we’ve got a nice wide beach for tourism and then we got the dunes in place as hurricane season starts within about a month,” said Shore Project Manager Greg “Rudi” Rudolph.

Beachgoers are already enjoying the new shoreline while construction is finally getting out of the way.