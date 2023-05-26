EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Beach rescue teams are training and preparing for the oncoming flood of visitors for Memorial Day weekend and beyond.

Emerald Isle and Indian Beach are conducting a three-day training period using their jet skis to practice rescuing distressed swimmers. This is an annual exercise where both departments come together to make sure the whole beach strand is on the same page.

“Indian Beach could be on a fire call and they need the station to remember how to come respond for a water rescue call. So it’s imperative that we’d be on the same page as them and work together,” said William Matthias, the deputy fire chief for Emerald Isle Fire Department.

Will Jackson, the deputy fire chief with the Indian Beach Fire Department, said, “Just letting the crews familiarize themselves with each other before the busy season, that way, on a call is not the first time they encounter each other.”

About 40 lifeguards from both towns participated in the training. Officials want to remind beachgoers to look at the flags on the beach strand before going in the water.