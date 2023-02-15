BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Affordable housing is coming to a town in Carteret County.

East Carolina Community Development in Beaufort started a new project Wednesday. The “Eastport at the Park Two” Complex will have one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with rent between $400-$800.

Developers said the project has been in the works for almost a decade.

“This development is targeted and budgeted to be about 11-and-a-half million dollars,” said Keith Walker, executive director of East Carolina Community Development Inc. “And again, if it wasn’t for the NorCal Housing Finance Agency, the legislature with the dollars they brought to the table, we probably wouldn’t be talking about this today. So I really am happy to be here.”

The 48-unit complex is expected to be finished within the next year and a half.