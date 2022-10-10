BEAUFORT, N.C. — With October 10th marking the annual World Mental Health Day, successful bloggers, podcasters and wanderlust enthusiasts, Arner Adventures, is excited to announce it will be donating 25% of its profits this October to five vital mental health advocacy programs.

Having just celebrated its fifth anniversary, it has been an incredibly busy 2022 for Shannon and Gerry Arner, the husband and wife duo behind Arner Adventures in Beaufort. Established back in September 2017, Arner Adventures began life as a blog on wanderlust and exploration, inspiring readers to head out on more experiences and focus on their well-being.

Beaufort couple find success as viral lifestyle bloggers

The idea behind the blog came after Shannon experienced burnout and stress associated with running a highly successful business in the pet industry. Selling their home, most of their belongings, and the business, the pair moved to the North Carolina coast for their mental and physical health. Discovering the many benefits this lifestyle change provided, they decided to launch a blog to showcase this to others and help them adapt their approach to avoid mental health issues themselves.

Since then, Arner Adventures has continued to grow in popularity and now has over 50,000 followers on social media. At the start of 2022, Shannon and Gerry decided to launch their own podcast, with episodes released every Tuesday. Despite the highly competitive world of podcasting and only being in its infancy, Arner Adventures has quickly climbed the charts, already amassing over 50,000 downloads.

Discussing an array of topics related to wanderlust, wellness, and enriching our lives, the podcast is not only popular with listeners, but it also has a range of guest speakers eager to appear, with current slots already booked through to 2023. These episodes form part of their “Spark In Our Lives” series, which sees guests sharing their own inspiring tales about how they have been able to better their life.

Understanding the importance of mental health, Arner Adventures will be marking World Mental Health Day on October 10th with a donation to a range of mental health advocacy programs. Twenty-five percent of its sponsorship proceeds for October will be split equally amongst the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), One Mind, Not One More Vet, The Trevor Project, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Speaking on the announcement, Shannon Arner added, “Mental health awareness and support are causes that are incredibly close to our hearts here at Arner Adventures. I know first-hand the impact it can have, and since launching the blog, we have been striving to inspire our audience to focus on their wellness and live the life that they desire.

“Our podcast is helping to take this further, and we have been amazed at the response we have had. It really warms our hearts to hear how our listeners have been inspired to transform their lives for the better after listening to our show. We are also incredibly honored to have had some incredible guests as part of our Spark In Our Lives series, and we are already booking guests through to 2023, which is amazing.

“In this fast-paced digital world, it is incredibly easy to believe that the shiny, perfect lives that we see on Instagram are reality. However, this is not the case, and mental health issues can impact any of us. Our blog and podcast encourage our audience to speak openly and understand that it is OK to not be OK. That is why we are donating 25% of our sponsorship this month to five causes that we care about.”

For more information on Arner Adventures and to check out the latest episode of the podcast, visit https://arneradventures.com/.