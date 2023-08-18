BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Back to back.

The Beaufort Hotel has been named the best boutique hotel in the United States by USA Today. It’s the second straight year the hotel has been named as part of USA Today’s 10Best contest.

“We were thrilled to be recognized as the winner of USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Boutique Hotel for 2022,” said Peter Grills, general manager of the Beaufort Hotel when the hotel was nominated. “It’s amazing to be nominated two years in a row,” he said.

According to USA Today, “Boutique hotels offer an escape all their own, complete with a more customized experience and the best modern amenities and service. And these 10 properties — voted by our readers as the best boutique hotels in the country — offer unique accommodations in the middle of some of the nation’s greatest destinations.”

USA Today had this to say about the Beaufort Hotel, “Walking tours, bird-watching, and scuba diving are among the many adventures to choose from at Beaufort Hotel. Sustainability practices and accommodations are greatly admired by guests during their stay, as well as rooms with waterfront views. Signature events and local attractions add to the reasons to stay at Beaufort.”

There were two other hotels in North Carolina that were recognized. The Graylyn Estate in Winston-Salem was fifth and The Everett Hotel in Bryson City was No. 3.