BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort Hotel has been nominated for the second year in a row for USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

Last year, the boutique hotel won the award and was deemed the “Best Boutique Hotel” in America. It opened in 2019.

“We were thrilled to be recognized as the winner of USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Boutique Hotel for 2022,” said Peter Grills, General Manager of the Beaufort Hotel. “It’s amazing to be nominated two years in a row,” he said.

Only 20 boutique hotels were nominated for consideration. The top 10 winners will be determined by a nationwide vote.

There is still time to get votes in, though the deadline is Monday, August 7 at 11:59 a.m. EDT. Click here for the link to vote.

“To be recognized by USA Today’s trusted team of local travel experts and receive validation from its readers is incredibly rewarding, and a testament to our dedicated team who strive to provide impeccable service to our guests every day,” Grills said.

In recent years The Beaufort Hotel, owned by Bucky and Wendi Oliver, has collected several awards including the Traveler’s Choice Award from TripAdvisor.com, Property of The Years from Concord Hospitality in 2021. The hotel’s restaurant has also received recognition. For four years it has received the Diners’ Choice Award from OpenTable.com and the Award of Excellence by Wine Spectator in 2023.

“We are proud of the level of quality and service that our associates deliver our guests each and every day,” he said.