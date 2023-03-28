BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Marvin Knox, whose 30 years of service in a full-time capacity with the Beaufort Police Department included 16 years as chief of police, died Sunday. He was 90.

The police department shared the news of his death Tuesday on its Facebook page.

“He maintained a deep connection to the officers and agency since his retirement,” said Police Chief Paul Burdette. “He would often stop in to talk and socialize with staff since my arrival in 2015. His memory permeates our past and he will be missed.”

Knox served in the U.S. Marine Corps for more than two decades before joining the police department.

According to Knox’s obituary, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn.; or American Cancer Society, 930- B Wellness Drive, Greenville, N.C. 27834.