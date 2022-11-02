BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort police say the identity has been confirmed of a body that was found in Town Creek on Wednesday.

Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette told WNCT’s Claire Curry the body was found Wednesday afternoon. Police recovered the body and were able to identify who it was. However, they were not releasing that information at this time in order to notify next of kin.

Burdette said there were no signs of foul play and no threat to the public.

Police continued to investigate Wednesday evening.