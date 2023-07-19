BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort Elementary School celebrated the groundbreaking of their new Big Rock Outdoor Learning Center.

To help their students learn hands-on, the center will have an outdoor classroom, greenhouse, bug bar and weather station. The Big Rock Foundation was able to help with a $50,000 grant for to project.

“This adventurous Learning Center is going to just make a huge impact, not only for our kids but when they sit down at the end of the year to take that big science test, they’re going to have a lot of prior knowledge,” said Charity Clemmons, principal of Beaufort Elementary School.

“Without that initial step from the Big Rock tournament and Big Rock Foundation, this project would have never gotten off the ground,” said Lindsay Parker, board member of the Beaufort Elementary School PTO.

They hope to have the center complete by the start of this school year.