BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort Wine and Food Festival kicked off its festivities on Thursday.

The event started in 2005 and is returning to Beaufort this Thursday-Saturday. The festival will showcase local wine, food and the talents of chefs from North Carolina.

On Friday, the Midday Mingle will be held at noon on the Beaufort Grocery Company patio. Tickets are $80 and include Indian hors d’oeuvres made by chef Preti Waas.

Participating restaurants will open their doors to ticket holders on Saturday and feature chef collaborations and paired wines. Tickets for dinner at each restaurant must be purchased ahead of time.

Since the start of the festival in 2005, Beaufort Wine and Food has donated more than $1,000,000 to local non-profits. Beaufort Wine and Food is a non-profit itself and also makes donations to select organizations like Carteret Community College, the Salvation Army, Carteret County Public School Foundation and the Restaurant Workers Relief Fund.