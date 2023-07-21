BEAUFORT, N.C. — On Tuesday, Beaufort Wine and Food (BWF) distributed funds raised during their annual festival held in April, 2023.

Recipients of this year’s festival include Carteret Community College Hospitality & Culinary Arts Center’s food truck in the amount of $100,000. The college has many plans for the food truck including developing a curriculum around the business of running one, and outreach to those within our community who experience food insecurities.

BWF is also funding the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center teacher workshop for the next three years in the amount of $15,000. The workshop, now in its third year, is a multi-day workshop that educates county teachers about the history-rich, culturally-strong communities of Down East. The workshop takes teachers on a bus tour of the Down East communities, ferry rides to the village at Cape Lookout, and provides opportunities for curriculum development.

“We could not be more grateful to all of our culinary partners, wine participants, sponsors, host restaurants, guest chefs, and volunteers that came together to create a successful spring festival”, says Brittany Pittman, BWF executive director.

Lindsay Parker, BWF president, distributes funds to Carteret Community College accompanied by Tracy Mancini, CCC President, Shana Olmstead, Chair of Culinary and Hospitality Programs Carteret Community College, Charles Park and James Clarkson are Culinary and Hospitality Program instructors, Sponsor Karl Blackley representing Beau Coast, a Preston Development Company community, and Bucky Oliver, owner of the Beaufort Hotel, a sustaining BWF sponsor. (Dylan Ray photo)

“It’s because of this strong community of giving, paired with exceptional culinary talent that we are able to host these events in and around Carteret County and give back in such a meaningful way.”

Since its inception in 2005, BWF has grown to host events throughout the year, and with Tuesday’s donation, the organization has donated more than $1.2 million to charities that serve Carteret County.

“We are fortunate to have the support of so many that make our mission possible,” explains Lindsay Parker, BWF president.

“I hope that all our supporters know that because of their contribution, we are able to do amazing things for our community.”

BWF is a 501c(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to raise funds for charities that enrich life in Carteret County. The organization is planning a multi-day event this fall with dates to be announced soon. For more information or to get involved, please call 252-515-0708 or visit www.beaufortwineandfood.org.