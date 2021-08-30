Beaufort Wine and Food’s Fall ‘Slip and Sea’ weekend one of four events in October

BEAUFORT, NC – Beaufort Wine and Food is back with a fall weekend line-up of events planned for October 7 – 10, 2021. After taking a break from large-scale events during Covid-19, the organization is back with new programming designed to showcase the best of the region’s culinary talent.

The Sip and Sea Weekend celebration kicks off on Thursday, October 7 with a new dining al fresco event. Dining on the Docks is an evening event slated to take place on Beaufort’s iconic waterfront. Two hundred guests will gather for a seated five-course food and wine tasting featuring five local chefs, each executing their course on an elevated stage. A cocktail hour is planned to kick off the evening, which features live music and a view of Taylor’s Creek. Mary Cheatham King is the headlining sponsor for the evening, which is sold out. A few tickets may be released closer to the event.

On Friday, October 8, ticketed guests will enjoy a wine and food fashion event. The Sip and Shop Fashion Show is set for the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. As in years past, the Watercraft Center will serve as the venue for wine, food, and the season’s best clothing from local retailers, and guests will have the opportunity to shop. George Rose and Island Proper Boutique is the headlining sponsor of the Sip and Shop Fashion Show.

A Shuckin’ Good Time, a local farm and sea-to-table event, is planned for Saturday afternoon, October 9, on the shores of Steep Point Channel, with support from long-time oyster roast sponsor Beau Coast. Local chefs and farmers will be paired in stations to create small plate creations and will offer guests the opportunity to witness harvesters and chefs coming together in celebration of Carteret County’s abundant land and sea resources. Local oyster farmers Tyler Chadwick, Isaiah Smith, and David Cerino will be on site serving up a raw bar, offering guests both oysters, and education on the growing oyster farm industry in Carteret County. Oyster frying and steaming stations will be set up for traditional shucking to round out this culinary adventure. Live music and craft artists will also be on hand to make this Down East celebration complete.

Sip and Sea Weekend’s grand finale, Blues, Bubbles & Brunch, will take place at the Beaufort Hotel on Sunday morning, October 10. Beaufort Hotel, the headlining Sip and Sea Weekend sponsor, will host Raleigh/Durham’s acclaimed Chef Mike Lee. Chef Lee is the talent behind M Sushi, M Kokko, M Tempura and M Pocha restaurants. The event will feature passed hors d’oeuvres and a three-course brunch menu paired with selected champagne and sparkling wines. A live musician and bloody Mary bar round out this Sunday experience.

Proceeds from Sip and Sea Weekend will benefit four local community organizations: Carteret Public School Foundation, The Maritime Museum, Aquaculture Technology Program at CCC, and Broad Street Clinic.

Beaufort Wine and Food is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to host premier wine and food events to benefit other non-profits that excel in community enrichment and enhance quality of life in Carteret County.

Tickets prices range $55 – $150 per person, and all events are expected to sell out. To purchase tickets to Sip and Sea Weekend or for more information, please call 252-515-0708, go online to www.beaufortwineandfood.org