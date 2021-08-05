Beaufort’s NC Maritime Museum gets $99,000 grant

Washington, D.C. – On Thursday, the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) announced that a Museums for America Grant would be awarded to the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort in the amount of $99,209.

This grant will help the North Carolina Maritime Museum to improve their conservation lab as well as provide the resources to process an enhanced scope of archeological artifacts, including sunken U-boats and Civil War shipwrecks.

Congressman Greg Murphy (NC-03) issued the following statement in response:

“I am grateful to the Institute of Museum and Library Services for their generous grant to the North Carolina Maritime Museum,” said Murphy. “Preserving maritime artifacts is vital for teaching the next generation of North Carolinians about the history of our coastal community. I am also delighted to hear that all conservation work at the museum will be done in public view to allow visitors to observe the living exhibit! I look forward to visiting the Maritime Museum soon.”