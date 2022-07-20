MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Some big changes are happening in Morehead City.

In just the last two weeks, two big holes are left to fill in town hall. The Morehead City Town Council voted back on July 7 to terminate the contract of City Manager Ryan Eggleston. He was City Manager for four years.

On Wednesday, the town council decided to make Christopher Turner the interim city manager.

The Police Department is getting a shake-up, too. Chief David Kelly handed in his resignation to the town council on Monday. This comes as Kelly just took the job back in December.