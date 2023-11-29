MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — On Giving Tuesday, the Big Rock Foundation gave $1.6 million back to local charities, the largest annual donation thus far.

There were several charities and nonprofits the organization gave back to, including the school system. As well as Carteret Health Care, which received the largest single entity donation to date with $500,000.

All the funds come from sponsors of the Big Rock, Big Rock Kids and KWLA tournaments, along with individual contributions.

“Two of our participants made two major contributions this year, which we have them featured yesterday, the boat sushi that won the tournament, donated $50,000. And one of our other participants check the box if they had if they want any money, and they actually did win many. And so they gave us a percentage of their wins,” said Crystal Hesmer with the Big Rock Foundation.

Organizers say giving back to local charities is the reason their tournaments exist and are looking forward to next year.