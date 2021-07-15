Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament lets young anglers compete like the big boys in first-of-its-kind event

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The first Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament kicked off Thursday. It features anglers age 16 and younger all trying to catch some fish like they do in the big one: The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

It’s the first-ever fishing tournament in Morehead City for the children. Like the Big Rock, kids are out on the water looking to bring home the top prize.

Tournaments like Big Rock draw crowds into Carteret County, now people are deciding to stay

“It’s pretty cool because usually, it’s all adults doing it,” said Sambo Bratton who was the first angler to weigh a fish on Thursday. “But it just kind of proves that us kids, we can do that kind of stuff and we can catch these huge fish and we are expecting to see a lot of huge fish.”

Click here for more details on the tournament.

Bratton caught his fish, a 26.8-pound Wahoo, aboard the boat Rip Rap. In all, there are 59 boats registered for the tournament. There were 49 that hit the waters on Thursday.

Blog: With no blue marlin caught Saturday, WideSpread finishes atop Big Rock leaderboard to win crown

A portion of the money will go directly back to charity. The exact amount will be announced Saturday at the end of the tournament.

(Kelci O’Donnell, WNCT photo)

Behind the Scenes: Day of fishing at Big Rock can be fun, beautiful but also challenging to reel in ‘the big one’

Boats are still eligible to earn money, more than $150,000 as the cash purse for the tournament.

“Any kids that releases a billfish gets an additional 25 release points, so it gives boats a competitive advantage to have kids on the boat fighting the fish because that’s what this whole tournament is about … is growing the sport in the next generation of anglers and getting them hooked on fishing for life,” said Carlee Sharpe, director of the Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament.