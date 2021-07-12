Big Rock kids fishing tournament kicks off Thursday in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Big Rock Landing is quiet for now. On Thursday, the docks will be packed again for the first-ever Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament.

The tournament runs this Thursday to Saturday and benefits the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains. Organizers are hoping to inspire the next generation of anglers through the tournament.

Anyone can fish in the tournament, but there’s an advantage to a junior angler catching a fish.

“Any billfish that’s released by a junior angler, which is classified as anyone 16 and under, receives an additional 25 release points,” said Carlee Sharp, the Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament director.

Organizers are also hosting a day camp with the International Game Fishing Association. This gives children who might not have the chance the ability to get out on a boat and learn more about fishing.

Click here for more details on the tournament.