MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT)- The Carteret County Public School Foundation, in partnership with the Big Rock Foundation and Carteret County Public Schools, presented the Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship to its first two recipients on Tuesday at the Big Rock Landing.

The Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship was established in November 2021, with a $200,000 lead gift from the Big Rock Foundation’s Grant committee following the 63rd Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in June 2021.

The grant award was presented to the Carteret County Public School Foundation to establish the Big Rock Teaching Fellows Scholarship, and applications were accepted this spring.

Recipients of the scholarship will be awarded tuition, books, and fees toward a degree in education, to be completed in partnership with Carteret Community College and a corresponding university within North Carolina.

Recipients of the scholarship commit to return to Carteret County to teach within Carteret County Public Schools for four years upon earning their teaching degree.

This year’s recipients are Grace Fulcher, a 2022 graduate of East Carteret High School, and Molly Arnold, a 2021 graduate of Croatan High School.

Fulcher will attend Carteret Community College in the Fall, while Arnold has completed the Teacher Prep program at Carteret Community College and is currently enrolled at East Carolina University.