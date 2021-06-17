Blog: Big Rock reaches fourth day of competition after no marlin caught on Wednesday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Day 4 of the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and there’s a little bit more pressure on the anglers.

Only two blue marlins have been boated and brought to the weigh station so far this week. None were boated Wednesday, leaving participants with three days left to capture the big prize and the $2.46 million check to the winner.

On Wednesday, officials said six blue marlins, seven white marlins, and a sailfish were hooked and eventually released. With no catches on Wednesday, it means Natural’s catch on Tuesday remains atop the leaderboard.

Natural took the top spot on the leaderboard Tuesday, landing a 521.6-pound blue marlin. It was the only marlin caught on Tuesday but shot the team to the top spot, previously occupied by Following Seas, which boated a 448.8-pound marlin on Monday, the only blue marlin caught then.

Natural, 521.6 pounds (caught Tuesday) Following Seas, 448.8 pounds (caught Monday)

The weather was NOT stopping Boat Natural from celebrating their victory. It wasn’t stopping the crowds from seeing it either! #bigrocktournament #BoatNatural @wnct9 @bigrockfishing pic.twitter.com/5v0JJ5QGSg — Kayla M Schmidt (@kaylamarie_tv) June 16, 2021

5:55 a.m.

9OYS Kelci O’Donnell has an early start on day four of the 63rd Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. She is taking a ride aboard the Starflite boat today.

RISE AND SHINE: Day 4 of @bigrockfishing aboard StarFlite



Hoping for tight lines today!! pic.twitter.com/HiDkWapJAk — Kelci O'Donnell (@KelciodonnellTV) June 17, 2021

