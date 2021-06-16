Blog: Day 3 of 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is halfway point to possible $2.46 million prize

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Day 3 of the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the pressure is mounting for competitors to walk away with the $2.46 million top prize.
Natural took the top spot on the leaderboard after the second day, landing a 521.6-pound blue marlin. It was the only marlin caught on Tuesday but shot the team to the top spot, previously occupied by Following Seas, which boated a 448.8-pound marlin on Monday.
- Natural, 521.6 pounds (caught Tuesday)
- Following Seas, 448.8 pounds (caught Monday)
===============
Wednesday’s coverage
Follow the Big Rock as it happens: Website | Twitter | YouTube
===============
Tuesday’s coverage
Natural catches 521.6-pound marlin to take tourney lead
===============
Monday’s coverage
First day wraps up with Following Seas landing first blue marlin at 448.8 pounds