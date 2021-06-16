Blog: Day 3 of 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is halfway point to possible $2.46 million prize

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Day 3 of the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the pressure is mounting for competitors to walk away with the $2.46 million top prize.

Natural took the top spot on the leaderboard after the second day, landing a 521.6-pound blue marlin. It was the only marlin caught on Tuesday but shot the team to the top spot, previously occupied by Following Seas, which boated a 448.8-pound marlin on Monday.

LEADERBOARD

Natural, 521.6 pounds (caught Tuesday) Following Seas, 448.8 pounds (caught Monday)

The weather was NOT stopping Boat Natural from celebrating their victory. It wasn't stopping the crowds from seeing it either!

