Blog: Day 3 of 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is halfway point to possible $2.46 million prize

Natural boated a big blue that was 521.6 pounds on Tuesday (Big Rock Blue Marlin YouTube website photo)

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Day 3 of the 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament and the pressure is mounting for competitors to walk away with the $2.46 million top prize.

Natural took the top spot on the leaderboard after the second day, landing a 521.6-pound blue marlin. It was the only marlin caught on Tuesday but shot the team to the top spot, previously occupied by Following Seas, which boated a 448.8-pound marlin on Monday.

LEADERBOARD

  1. Natural, 521.6 pounds (caught Tuesday)
  2. Following Seas, 448.8 pounds (caught Monday)

Wednesday’s coverage

Tuesday’s coverage

Natural catches 521.6-pound marlin to take tourney lead

Monday’s coverage

First day wraps up with Following Seas landing first blue marlin at 448.8 pounds

