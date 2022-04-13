EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was all about beach safety awareness in Wednesday’s “Know Before You Go” board meeting.

The meeting hosted several officials from Cape Carteret and Emerald Isle. The purpose was to make sure people know what each safety flag means before heading into the water.

Danny Shell, president of “Know Before You Go”, said keeping people safe is their top priority.

“Fortunately, our town has catapulted in record time since 2019, to where we are now as far as our ocean rescue efforts are. The biggest thing is if you can keep getting the message out there, you’ve just got to keep beating that drum on beach safety and hope that people pay attention to it,” said Shell.

He added they’re looking to add safety signs to nearby attractions including the Salty Pirate Water Park.