Boat repair shop in Carteret County total loss after early-morning fire

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — An early-morning fire destroyed a boat repair shop in Carteret County, officials with the Beaufort Fire Department said Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to a call of a building fire at 2:43 a.m. at 195 Morgan Street on Radio Island. Heavy smoke and fire was pouring from the single-story facility, officials said. The Beaufort Fire Department, Atlantic Beach, Harkers Island, Morehead City and North River Fire Departments were dispatched. Beaufort EMS and the Carteret County Fire Marshal’s Office were also dispatched in addition to The Salvation Army.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control just before 6 a.m. with additional hot spots put out and overhaul operations taking place after putting the fire out.

Nobody was injured. The Carteret County Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the investigation into the cause of the fire.