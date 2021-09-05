Boaters did unofficial farewell to summer this Labor Day weekend

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Labor Day weekend on the coast brought beautiful weather. Vehicles were lining up on Sunday to launch their boats in the water as the unofficial end of summer is here.

“I’m really excited there’s no rain. It’s given the tourists a chance to get out and experience what we have here in Carteret County,” said Heather Hall, customer service representative at the Crystal Coast Visitor Center.

Hall said that they had a great summer with a lot of people excited to be out. Young people were also out, excited to have a bit of a break before the end of the summer. Visitors told us, this weekend was a bit bittersweet.

“It’s very sad that summer’s coming to an end. We typically spend all of our weekends on the boat, so this is our last hoo-rah for the summer,” said one boater.

No matter how you’re sending off the summer, local officials remind us to be safe and always practice caution when out on the water.

Hall said she expects tourism to remain steady throughout the fall, with more fun in the sun on the Crystal Coast.