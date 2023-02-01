EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway, tabbed America’s Nicest Short Track, has announced its 2023 schedule.

Racing will once again feature top-name drivers competing in races such as the Memorial Day Classic, Firecracker Clash, Davey Allison Memorial, Madhouse at the Beach and Race of Champions. The race track is also announcing several non-racing events, including:

150-Mile Endurance Bicycle Race

The World’s Largest Yard Sale

Monster Truck Show

A Benefit Rock Concert

The Crystal Coast Truck Fest

Holiday Laser Light Show

The first race of the season is April 2. Click here to see the full schedule of races.