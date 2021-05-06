Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway recognizes National Day of Prayer

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday was the annual National Day of Prayer. An event to mark the day was held at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway.

It’s a day designated by Congress that’s recognized across the nation. A number of people were at the Carteret County speedway to take part in Thursday’s special event.

“This is not racial, this is not based on money, monetary things. this is based on the fact that everybody around the United States can come together tonight and pray for our country,” said Bob Lowery, owner of the speedway.

People sat in lawn chairs on the infield of the Carteret County speedway to sing, pray and worship.

“For people to come together and to seek God’s blessings on our nation, on our state, praying for all different facets of society,” said Paul Newby, the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, who was also at Thursday’s event.

People offered prayers for government, education, law enforcement, media and family. The speedway owner said prayer is more important than ever right now.

“There is a lot of struggle going on,” said Rose Tosto. “There’s a lot of folks and families losing loved ones.”

Tosto was part of a singing group that also performed on Thursday. She said she hopes this event brought people together.

“We all come from different walks, different backgrounds, we all look different, but we’re all here for the same purpose, and I hope that we can help grow each other.”