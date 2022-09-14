SWANSBORO, N.C. — Several late season changes have been made to the race schedule at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway.

Following the Bobby Watson Memorial race on September 24, Carteret County Speedway will race again on October 1 featuring the “Grand National Super Series Twin 50s”.

Other changes from the originally posted 2022 schedule include the “Madhouse at the Beach” on October 29 and the “Carolina Mini-Stock Nationals” on November 5.

(Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Motor Speedway revised schedule)

“While we hesitate to schedule on top of other local tracks, the changes were necessitated by a scheduling conflict,” said Ben Kilcrease, competition director for Carteret County Speedway. “We did our best not to overlap the divisions that are racing and, in fact, negotiated a reschedule of the Carolina Mini-Stock Nationals to help a neighboring track with their mega show on the weekend of November 12.”

The changes will mean more racing, more variety and more excitement leading to the final event of the season on December 10 and 11 “Race of Champions” where $10,000 will be awarded to the winner and another $10,000 to the season points winner.

Currently, Dylan Newsome is the Late Model points leader. As for the revised schedule, here is how the remainder of the season shakes out.

September 24: “Bobby Watson Memorial”

This race will actually be run on what would have been Watson’s 70th birthday. Watson was the founder of Carteret County Speedway and his dream has never been more alive! In addition to the Late Models the card will feature Championship Night for the other weekly series such as the Mini Stocks, Street Stocks, Bombers, Legends, Mini Cup, and UCAR. Plus the East Coast Flathead Fords will be in action.

October 1: “Grand National Super Series Championship Night”

These NASCAR body stock cars will compete in a pair of Twin 50s. Former NASCAR driver Jeremy Mayfield regularly competes in the series. Also on the docket will be the Mini Stocks, Street Stocks and the Chargers will finish the season with their Championship Night.

October 22: We are calling this the “Madhouse at the Beach”

Its Bowman Gray night, featuring the Bowman Gray divisions of Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stocks. This is a show you won’t want to miss!

November 5: “Carolina Mini-Stock Nationals” We’ll have more information on this event soon.

The Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway season comes to a close December 11 and 12 with the Race of Champions as previously mentioned. Again a reminder general admission tickets are $15 for adults and children ten and under are always admitted free.