Body found in Carteret County of 41-year-old man who believed to have drowned

BEAUFORT, NC – The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a 41-year-old man who they believe fell off a floating dock and drowned was found Monday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to Jarrett Bay Marine Industrial Park at around 8:30 a.m. Monday. They had received a report that a man was missing and may have fallen into the water on Sunday afternoon.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort EMS, Beaufort Fire Department, Atlantic Beach Fire Department, Morehead City Fire Department, Carteret County Emergency Services, North Carolina Marine Patrol, North Carolina Wildlife, U.S. Coast Guard and Tow Boat U.S. searched the water around the dock for most of the day on Monday. The body of Joshua Shane Stafford was found around 4 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the body was found using side-scan sonar by a professional diver from Tow Boat U.S. around three feet below the surface, about two feet from the end of the dock.

The incident is still under investigation, but investigators do not suspect foul play. Security video from the business captured Stafford falling off the dock near the boat yard on Sunday afternoon at 12:13 p.m. while fishing and did not resurface.