MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — Morehead City police officers and firefighters are going head-to-head in softball this Sunday as part of the fifth annual Boots and Badges event.

It will be the first time the event has been held in three years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event begins at 3 p.m. at Big Rock Stadium. All proceeds raised will be donated to a Morehead City resident who is battling cancer.

The whole family is invited to the fun-filled softball battle between Morehead City’s finest. There will be concessions, entertainment and raffles throughout the game. Tickets to the big game are $5 for adults and free for children five and under.

Big Rock Stadium is located at 2714 Mayberry Loop Road.