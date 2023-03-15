MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – A major resurfacing project is coming to a 1.5-mile segment of U.S. 70 in Morehead City.



A state highway contractor will mill away the top layer and place new asphalt and permanent lane markings on all lanes of the highway in both directions between McCabe Street and Harris Road.



The work will start Monday, necessitating lane closures weekdays, but only one lane at a time.

The contractor will work from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with some occasional weekends.



The contractor is expected to complete this work before the start of the Memorial Day holiday.

Drivers should expect delays, and slow down and be alert navigating this work zone.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.