HARKERS ISLAND, NC – Superintendent Jeff West is pleased to announce the selection of Nick Pulfer as the new Chief of Visitor and Resource Protection for Cape Lookout National Seashore. The position is responsible for oversight of the park’s law enforcement, emergency medical services, search and rescue, and fee collection programs.

“I want to thank Superintendent Jeff West for the opportunity to serve as Chief Ranger for Cape Lookout National Seashore. I look forward to meeting the community members, park staff, and stakeholders.”

Nick started his career with the National Park Service in 2012 working seasonally for Rocky Mountain National Park in Estes Park, CO. While there, he gained an appreciation for engaging with the public and protecting park resources, which has helped shape his management mindset. In 2014, Nick accepted a position at Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) located near Cleveland, OH. While at CVNP, Nick gained invaluable experience in criminal investigations and program management. Nick managed numerous programs including serving as the park’s Emergency Medical Services Coordinator, Volunteer Program Coordinator, and Park Liaison for state and local agencies. Nick is currently the Field Operations Supervisor for Denali National Park and Preserve in Denali Park, AK, where he manages the day-to-day field operations for the park’s law enforcement, emergency medical services, and search and rescue operations.

Nick holds a bachelor’s degree in science from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in park and recreation management from Slippery Rock University.