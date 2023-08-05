MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Damage was done to the front of the Morehead City Fire-EMS Station 2 due to a single-vehicle accident on Saturday.

Officials said the driver was traveling east on Highway 70 when they crossed the center line and crashed. There was damage to the front flagpole display that included a small wall and the front entrance to the building.

(Town of Morehead City Facebook photo)

(Town of Morehead City Facebook photo)

(Town of Morehead City Facebook photo)

Town of Morehead City Facebook photo

Despite this, it appears there is no significant structural damage.

The driver was transported to Carteret Health Care where their status remained unknown.