Carteret County Democratic Party hosts first in series of chats about school during pandemic

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County’s Democratic Party is hosting a series of virtual talks about school during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s called ‘Our Schools Our Kids.’ It’s a three-part series of virtual chats with Carteret County educators. The first was Tuesday night, where leaders discussed what it’s been like to teach through the pandemic.

“Anyone who has experienced this will never forget it for the rest of their lives,” said Susan Schurer, who organized the talks.

It’s been a year of challenges and changes for educators.

“Education rules have been changed over the course of the last year,” said Dr. Rob Jackson, Carteret County Schools superintendent.

The Carteret County Democratic Party is working to recognize the teachers and school staff who’ve been on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“It’s not enough for us to just all go back to school and packing lunches and picking children up and forget what has happened here,” said Schurer. “This has been a monumental, monumental experience for everyone involved.”

Schurer organized the chats, where community members could ask questions to education leaders. She has three grandchildren in Carteret County Schools.

“Even on the bad days, they showed that they were learning and growing and really trying,” she said.

Schurer and other parents in the county have a greater appreciation for teachers now.

“Realizing how much they really get outside of just education at school and how much of it is social, emotional and just the support that they get from those teachers,” said Katie Statler, a parent and panelist on the chat.

Many parents have concerns about students’ progress.

“Each of our children will move forward into the next grade level, and so our work will be to meet that child,” said Jackson.

Teachers said the pandemic has changed many aspects of education. But one thing that hasn’t changed is their passion.

“Teachers do what teachers need to do because the love of their children,” said Jackson.

The Carteret County Democratic Party will host two more virtual talks about schools on March 30 and April 20.