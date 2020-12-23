Carteret County Salvation Army reaches new heights in approach to raise funds for Red Kettle Campaign

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County’s Salvation Army is taking its fundraising efforts to new heights after donations to its annual Red Kettle campaign fell short of their goals.

On Wednesday, a Salvation Army captain spent several hours at least 30 feet in the air on a scissor lift as part of the organization’s Rescue Christmas challenge. Her goal was for people to keep on giving.

The idea started when officers said they were short of their $25,000 goal for the Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. Capt. Jamie Goldfarb came up with the idea to get on a scissor lift and stay up there until they reached their donation goal.

Her aerial appeal for help got people driving up to the site to donate. Commanders said the pandemic has cut down on volunteer bell ringers, making the need to find other ways to raise funds that much more important.

“Soon many days, a lot of our locations aren’t even covered,” said Maj. Aaron Goldfarb with the Carteret County Salvation Army. “For example, (Wednesday) at Hobby Lobby, there’s nobody there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., so we have a volunteer group to look out for, that’s going to ring from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.”

The money they raise helps people pay rent, utilities, natural disaster services and buy Christmas gifts. Maj. Goldfarb says there’s a greater need than ever before.

Wednesday afternoon, Capt. Goldfarb was able to come down from the scissor lift as the organization had reached its monetary goal.

Bell ringers in Carteret County will continue collecting monetary donations until 3 p.m. Thursday.