BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has issued an overdue boater alert for a man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Jonathan Earl Hess left the boat ramp in South River on Aug. 2 at around 4 p.m. and has not been seen since. His vehicle is still at the boat ramp and his phone is off. Officials said the last ping was on the day he went missing in Oriental.

Hess is 38, 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His boat is a white 1995 23-foot May-Craft with T-top, Suzuki 250 horsepower. The boat registration is NC3749CH. It is registered to Cape Dredging Inc. in Buxton.

If you see him, you are asked to stop him and check on his welfare and notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at (252) 726-1911.