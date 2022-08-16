MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Carteret Community Theatre is looking to remodel and bring the performing arts back into the area.

Board members say they were hit with a double whammy, with Florence destroying their theater and then COVID-19 destroying their performance opportunities.

In the meantime, they’ve been able to have shows at other venues but are looking to restore and remodel their old facility into the 21st Century Performing Arts Theatre. Included would be dressing rooms, a podcast studio and space for visual artists to display work.

“We want to have something going on two-thirds of the year that would bring folks downtown and to the downtown businesses and most importantly for us, of course, to our business,” said Charles Pringle, head of marketing.

The board says the building is ready for reconstruction to begin but is waiting on grants and feedback from the community. They hope to get started this fall.