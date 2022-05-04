BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Beach Run is back in full swing this year.

The run has been around for more than 20 years. It kicks off Thursday and will include a total of seven runs throughout the summer. Organizers say all skill levels and ages can participate.

“Everyone loves to be at the beach. And today fitness is more important than ever, and it’s just a fun, fun way for families to come out and be active and participate in this event,” said Carteret County Parks and Recreation Director Tina Purifoy.

Registration and check-in starts at 5:15 p.m. Thursday night for the first run. You can also register online for each run.