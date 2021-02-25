Carteret County Chamber of Commerce to hold annual Crystal Ball event virtually on Thursday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County economic leaders are celebrating their local people and businesses for their service.

Carteeret’s Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Crystal Ball virtually Thursday night. Chamber leaders want to keep this traditional event, which is why it’ll be virtual for the first time, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Kies with the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce said this event has special meaning because of how everyone has endured the pandemic hardships.

“We decided we wanted to be handing out these awards,” Kies said. “We have three deserving businesses and one citizen that we’re honoring as citizen of the year, and we wanted to let them know that’s what we thought. We wanted to make this public.”

You can watch the awards on the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. The event begins at 6 p.m.