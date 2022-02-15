Carteret County citizen makes blue bows to honor plane crash victims

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Since the turmoil of Sunday’s plane crash off the Carteret County coast, one citizen has found a way to honor the eight victims who were killed.

Debra Davis has researched and learned that blue ribbons are used to honor plane crash victims. With that knowledge, she has started to hang blue bows around the county to honor those lost in the crash.

“And so I decided to go to Hobby Lobby and buy the ribbon and start making the bows, and the first thing I did was carried on to each one of the victim’s parents,” Davis said. “And then each community, I put one on the sign, and now my effort is to get them on the rest of the signs in the Down East Community.”

In the last 24 hours, Davis said she had 200 ribbons ordered. If you would like to purchase one, you can send an email to debrardavis42@gmail.com