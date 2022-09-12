MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An event in Carteret County this Saturday is aiming to clean up some of the beaches along the Crystal Coast.

Litter Free Land and Sea are partnering with several organizations and towns to host a beach clean-up during “International Coastal Cleanup.” They’re looking for volunteers for the event to help keep Carteret County beautiful.

“We have a lot of people that visit our beaches every year, we’re just coming off of a really large holiday weekend. So we want to make sure that we put everything back the way we found it,” said Michele Querry, Carteret County Director of Economic Development.

The clean-up will take place in Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores and Emerald Isle from 9-10 am. Click here to register.

The goal of this cleanup is to remove as much trash and debris from local beaches and there are multiple

locations where volunteers of all ages can participate. Volunteers can join the local effort at any of the

below cleanup locations by registering with Circle Regional Beach Access (201 West Atlantic Blvd., Atlantic Beach), Iron Steamer Public Access (345 Salter Path Rd., Pine Knoll Shores) and Western Ocean Regional Access (9803 Louise Ave., Emerald Isle).

For more information, click here.